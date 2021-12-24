A secondary school has counted down to Christmas in an imaginative way this year with an advent calendar filled with books.

Stamford Welland Academy decided to create an ‘advent tree’ this year and chose to hand out raffle tickets to pupils with outstanding behaviour.

Vicky Lloyd, headteacher at Stamford Welland Academy, said: “At Stamford Welland Academy, we thought we would celebrate Advent in a slightly different way this year, while still having a little festive feel-good fun.”

Stamford Welland Academy created an 'Advent Tree' with books

The winner of the raffle each day opened the advent calendar and was allowed to keep the book inside.

At the end of the school week, pupils who received tickets also had a chance to win the book behind Saturday and Sunday’s doors.

Vicky said: “The beauty of books is that they take us to new places, unlock our imagination, and help bring learning to life. By offering one to our students this Christmas, we are giving a lasting gift that helps them develop aspiration and achieve their potential.

“Thank you to all our members of staff involved in organising the initiative, particularly Becki Oliver and Di Hannan.”

Earlier in the year, Stamford Welland Academy held a book amnesty which helped to fill the calendar this year.

Given the success of this year’s ‘advent tree’, the school already has plans to do the same next year.