Pupils at a town school have achieved GCSE grades this summer which ‘defy the setbacks of covid’.

Catmose College in Oakham has received a set of results similar to the centre assessed GCSE grades of 2020 and better than the examined scores of 2019.

Stuart Williams, principal, said: “We have not achieved this through focusing only on examinations.

Catmose College pupils celebrated after receiving their GCSE results

“A strong community rises from a culture that encourages pupils to embrace opportunities of all kinds.”

He believes that the results show pupils ‘defied setbacks of covid’ and ‘demonstrates that with excellent teaching and engaged pupils all obstacles can be overcome’.

Mr Williams added: “Our ethos of opportunity for all helps our pupils to become more confident, and resilient.

Catmose College pupils celebrated after receiving their GCSE results

“It is this resilience and determination that then allows them to accept the challenges of their academic goals and perform so well and consistently year after year.

“We would like to congratulate all of our pupils on their results this year and the teachers and support staff who have helped them to realise their success.”

Catmose College pupils celebrated after receiving their GCSE results

To see the rest of the results click here.

Catmose College pupils celebrated after receiving their GCSE results

Catmose College pupils celebrated after receiving their GCSE results

Catmose College pupils celebrated after receiving their GCSE results

Catmose College pupils celebrated after receiving their GCSE results

Catmose College pupils celebrated after receiving their GCSE results

Catmose College pupils celebrated after receiving their GCSE results

Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this email bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.