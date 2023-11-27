Year seven pupils have been discovering more about jobs in the world of technology – as part of a bid to engage more women with careers in the industry.

Computer science students at The Deepings School have taken part in online workshops with ambassadors from Tech She Can this term.

Tech She Can is a charity committed to changing the ratio of women in technology and providing free learning resources to inspire children to consider careers in the sector.

The Deepings School. Photo: Google

Research commissioned by the charity revealed that just 27% of the A-level and university age females surveyed were interested in careers in technology, compared to 62% of males - while only 3% of females cited technology as their first-choice career.

Tech She Can recruits volunteers from across the tech industry to deliver sessions in schools, and on this occasion three people running the sessions used their company volunteering allowance from NatWest.

The sessions at The Deepings Schools focused on the school value of ambition and life in modern Britain.

Presentations focused on introducing technology concepts to the students and bringing an understanding of what it means to have a job in technology.

The session also focused on positive role models and beating stereotypes.

The workshop covered cyber security issues such as how to keep safe online, how to recognise scams, how big companies have suffered cyber-attacks and the impact of cyber-attacks on the public.

“It’s great to be working with Tech She Can as they are passionate about improving the pipeline of women going into technology roles and that’s really important as these are the jobs of the future,” said head Kirstie Johnson.

“It was brilliant to see how engaged the students who took part were and I know they are looking forward to further sessions later in the year.”

Mohsen Ojja, CEO of Anthem Schools Trust said: “I am delighted that Tech She Can ambassadors have taken the time to run these valuable workshops at The Deepings.

“It’s brilliant for these Year 7s to be thinking about their futures and know that there is a wide range of careers available to them.”