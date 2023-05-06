Pupils celebrated the Coronation with outdoor fun and games, singing and prayers.

The activities at St Augustine's Catholic Voluntary Academy in Kesteven Road, Stamford, were organised by teaching assistant Debbie Tuisavura, who invited Stamford Welland Academy Combined Cadet Force (CCF) to demonstrate their parading skills, as well as arranging traditional games such as a coconut shy and tin can alley, and face painting.

A recording of Stamford Brass playing the National Anthem accompanied the children’s singing, while headteacher Tina Cox led prayers.

Eight-year-old friends Ellie Burke and Holly Smith have a go at the tin can alley game. Photo: Hannah Walker

Members of the school council, which is made up of St Augustine’s pupils, had written to supermarkets in Stamford requesting donations of cakes and squash for pupils to enjoy at the end of their Coronation celebration, and Nisa, Waitrose and Morrisons had obliged.

Mrs Cox said: “It’s been a lovely day and we have been blessed by good weather.

“Lots of people have come along to join in with the children and it is always lovely to get together with the community for celebrations.”

Teaching assistant Katie Bush makes sure Mia Sinclair is ready for the Coronation

Members of Stamford Welland Academy Combined Cadet Force paraded in the playground for younger pupils and parents

Lucy Taylor and Adam Kurek from Stamford Welland Academy Combined Cadet Force, with 10-year-old Lola Wisden, front left, and nine-year-old Lucy Thomsson. Photo: Hannah Walker

