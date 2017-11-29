Pupils get to touch Premier League trophy

There was plenty of excitement at Bluecoat Primary School last Wednesday with the arrival of the Premier League Trophy.

It wasn’t a replica of the trophy but the real deal - the actual trophy lifted aloft by Chelsea’s John Terry and Gary Cahill at the end of the 2016/17 Premier League season.

The school’s sports co-ordinator Alex Brockbank said: “Only 10 to 15 schools each year get the opportunity to have the Premier League trophy, so it was all very exciting.

“One of our parents nominated the school and we were one of the lucky few picked out from more than 3,000 schools.”

In addition to the arrival of the trophy there was also a visit by Peterborough United’s Posh Foundation.

In the morning Posh and the Premier League ran a special school assembly and then Posh ran two workshops for the children - one on healthy living and the other on participation in sport. Joining them on the visit was Peterborough United mascot Peter Burrow.

That afternoon Bluecoat School sent two teams to compete in a five-a-side tournament organised by the Foundation at Borderville Sports Centre.

The day was held as part of the Premier League Reading Stars programme. Each child at the school had the opportunity to have their picture taken with the trophy.

Photo: Lee Hellwing