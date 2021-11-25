Year 13 pupils from Stamford School have been developing their facial hair to support men's health issues through Movember.

A group of 25 have taken on the challenge and are more than two-thirds of the way to their £5,000 target - their current tally of £3,600 puts them third in the country for top fundraising schools and colleges.

The global cause aims to raise awareness and money for a range of men's issues, including testicular cancer, prostate cancer and mental health charities.

School rules state that sixth-form pupils must be clean-shaven, although moustaches are allowed as a Year 13 privilege.

Team leader Charlie Osborne-Smith said: "We all chose to take part to raise money for men's awareness, a massive issue among young men.

"Having been exposed to these issues primarily on social media we decided to try and make a difference."

Click here to donate.