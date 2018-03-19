Pupils jump into character for World Book Day

Dressing up as their favourite book characters and authors visiting to read stories all formed part of World Book Day.

World Book Day is the biggest celebration of its kind, designed by Unesco as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. It is marked in more than 100 countries.

Traditionally, it is held on March 1 but with the snow stopping play, many schools were determined not to cancel and just delayed the popular day by a week.

Having been forced to cancel World Book Day due to the snow, Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford was delighted the re-scheduled date proved so rewarding for everyone involved.

The children had been invited to dress up as their favourite book character and the staff were amazed at the diversity and quality of costumes.

During the day, there were various book and reading related events including a staff performance to the lower school of What The Ladybird Heard and Rob Persani from Rutland Radio visiting to read the children a story during assembly.

Staff and pupils from William Hilldyard Primary School in Market Deeping got in the spirit of World Book day by dressing as their favourite book characters.

The teachers also spoke to the the little ones about their favourite books and completed arts and crafts activities with them.

Sally-Ann Lucas, literacy co-ordinator at the school, said: “It was a success, I think everybody enjoyed themselves. The children seemed very happy.”

At Bourne Westfield Primary Academy (pictured below), children’s author Katie Dale paid a visit to present assemblies to pupills, where she told them her first poem The Fate of the School Hamster was published in the Cabury’s Book of Children’s Poetry when she was just eight.

Bourne Westfield chose the theme of traditional tales and fairy tales which links closely with Katie’s popular series of twisted tales books.

Pupils also discovered where Katie finds her sources of inspiration and heard some wonderful extracts from a twisted fairy-tale she wrote whilst in Year 6 and her first novel for Macmillan Children’s Books, Mumnesia.

Katie ran a Superheroes and Villain’ workshop with 90 Year 2 pupils and a Twisted Fairytales workshop for 90 Year 6 pupils. She shared some of her Twisted Tale literature with the children and then discussed the different excuses made up by the Big Bad Wolf (who was in actual fact ‘Were Wolf Granny’). Pupils than had to come up with sets of excuses as to why key villains in tales had carried out the seemingly unkind acts upon their victims.

Year 6 teacher, Emma Mallett, who organised the visit said: “The children really enjoyed this as they could have fun stretching their imaginations. The day ended with an extremely popular book selling and signing in the infant hall which was quickly filled with parents and pupils keen to talk to the author.”

At Bythams Primary School, the children and staff looked amazing, dressed up as their favourite book character or snuggled up in their onesies, ready for a spot of bedtime reading.

The staff and children then shared their favourite books with their friends and discussed why reading is so important and so much fun.

Year 5 pupil Amelia Blake kindly presented the school with a beautiful book entitled “The Lost Words”, which celebrates the disappearing words of nature, from acorn to wren, conker to dandelion.

Lovell Homes, which is currently building at its Greetham Gardens development in Greetham donated £150 of vouchers each to St Nicholas CE Primary School and Cottesmore Millfield Academy to help them celebrate World Book Day.

Each school invited pupils to dress up as book characters in celebration of World Book Day, where children across the country are encouraged to come together to appreciate reading.

Sarah Lyons, headteacher at St Nicholas CE Primary said: “Reading is one of our key priorities and we are constantly needing an injection of new books to supplement our school library to nurture and sustain our pupils’ love of reading.

“Imagine our surprise and delight when we received this most generous offer just in time for our upcoming book fair.

“We really cannot thank Lovell enough for this fantastic donation. It will have such a direct and positive impact on our children, and has made our World Book Day really special.”

Robert Adams, managing director for Lovell Eastern Region said: “We are delighted to be able to contribute to both St Nicholas CE Primary and Cottesmore Millfield Academy’s libraries, and we hope the pupils will make the most of the new books the school can now purchase.”

Children and staff at Oakham CE Primary celebrated last week by dressing up as well-known characters from the world of literature with costumes ranging from ‘The Stick Man’ to ‘Gangsta Granny.’ There was a real buzz and energy throughout the day as children participated in a variety of different activities.

The children began the day with a paired reading session between classes which enabled younger and older readers to unite to share their favourite books together. Many children also relished an opportunity to refresh their bookshelves at home by bringing along a book to swap at our ‘New to you Book Fair.’

Lydia Meredith from Rutland Radio was there to judge the best costumes.

Thanks to the school’s PTA, each class winner received a book token.

In the afternoon the children took part in an exciting book quiz that was organised into house teams to foster some healthy competition.

Mrs Barr, assistant headteacher said: “ World Book Day celebrations have ignited a real passion for reading and we are very proud of our children for embracing it so positively and making this such a memorable occasion.”

At Whissendine Primary School, the children battled through the blizzards to make it in to school to celebrate World Book Day.

The theme of the day was ‘Family Favourites’ so the Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1 were immersed in the magical world of Julia Donaldson while the Key Stage 2 children were celebrating the fantastic characters of Roald Dahl books.

Characters included Betty O Barley and Harry O Hay, the Little Mermaid and Stick Men along with the Snail in the rain, monkeys, knights and dragons! Roald Dahl books were brought to life with Oompa Loompas and Willy Wonka, golden tickets, George and His Marvellous Medicine along with Fantastic Mr Fox, Matilda and our very own BFGs!

Throughout the day, the children worked in mixed age groups and brought the books to life through dance, design and technology, art, maths, computing and literacy.

Throughout the day, the children designed and made stick men, created a dance routine, illustrated the characters using Quentin Blake as inspiration, had a golden ticket treasure hunt, made paper dolls, marvellous medicine Maths and created characters using green screen and Chatterpix. Staff said it was an incredible day.

During World Book Day at Catmose Primary the pupils took part in lots of literary activities including an assembly where prizes were awarded for the best costume in each class; a scavenger book hunt; making book marks, sharing their favourite book with a partner; thinking about Mother’s Day poems and a “stop everything and read session”.

The pupils really enjoyed the whole day.

Even those not at school celebrated. In Oakham, Kavanagh’s Tea Room celebrated with a bespoke afternoon tea which also celebrated the 150th anniversary of Alice in Wonderland.

During each day it ran, Alice herself paid a visit to read an excerpt from the book, providing a magical trip down the rabbit hole for all visitors.

Peterborough City Hospital celebrated World Book Day on March 1 with the play team from the Amazon Ward dressing up as characters from a certain book.

The members of the play team dressed up as the ‘things’ from the much loved Dr Suess book, Cat in the Hat, for the young patients on Amazon Ward. This included blue wigs, blue tutus and having thing 1-4 stuck to the back of their top.

Throughout the afternoon the ‘things’ visited each child and let them choose one of the books from their trolley which they got to take home to enjoy.