Today (Friday, January 28) pupils from the Rutland and Stamford area are learning about music and sound thanks to an extraordinary instrument.

After a National Lottery grant was secured to renovate the 19th Century organ at St Peter’s Church in Empingham, church warden John Haward has been helping youngsters understand how it works.

He enlisted professional musician and teacher Jeremy Sampson to explain how instruments such as the church organ make different sounds.

Pupils played Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the 'Woofyt'

Key Stage 2 pupils from schools that have included South Witham Academy, Edith Weston Academy, Brooke Hill Academy in Oakham, and St Mary and St John Primary School in North Luffenham, visited the church towards the end of last year, while pupils from Casterton College and Empingham Primary School are among those visiting today.

During their time inside Empingham church, they are able to play the ‘Woofyt’, a 'wooden, one-octave organ for young technologists'.

By doing so they learned how air resonates to produce different sounds in pipes of different lengths, and had the opportunity to look inside the huge church organ to see its pipes, valves and pulleys.

The organ at Empingham church was built in 1895 and restored with the support of Heritage Fund money

Further free sessions for primary and secondary schools will be held this spring.

For details email: john.haward@empingham.org.uk

Empingham church organ