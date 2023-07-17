Concerned parents have been left wondering how their children will get to school in September after a popular bus service was withdrawn.

A letter from Casterton College to parents said Transport Connect, based at Barrowby, near Grantham, told them it was stopping the service to the college in September for ‘commercial reasons’.

The bus calls at Wittering, Wansford, Yarwell and King’s Cliffe, with parents paying to use the service through the Rutland secondary school.

Casterton College, in Rutland. Photo: Google

King’s Cliffe parent Liz Lees said the decision had thrown many families ‘into panic’ about how to get children to school after the summer holidays.

“This has been done with very little notice and no viable alternative,” she said.

“I appreciate my children go to a Rutland-based school whilst living in Northamptonshire, but that is the nature of living on many county boundaries, and so many families across my village and surrounding villages are in the same situation.”

Casterton College principal Carl Smith. Photo: Iliffe Media

The college has approached alternative transport providers, but said the best quote they had received to date would increase prices by £7 a day.

Casterton College principal Carl Smith said they were continuing to look for other options.

“We are doing everything we can, but Transport Connect are a private company and they are allowed to make their own commercial decisions,” he said.

“Schools are not funded to provide school transport, but we are trying to find another company who would be willing to offer the service as we understand how many parents are affected by this.”

The letter also said the company had decided not to fix a fault with the route’s usual 52-seater bus which was instead replaced with a 16-seater bus for the final few weeks of the summer term.

It ran twice before school, but only once on the way back, on a first-come first-served basis, leading to more complaints as some pupils missed out.

The college offered all parents that pay for the service a £52.50 refund for the 14 days’ loss of transport.

Rosalind Cerqua, from Wittering, whose daughter is a Year 8 pupil at the college, said: “It is dreadful and meant twice now my child had been left waiting at the school.”

She added: “I moved to Wittering village just over a year ago now to the brand new Larkfleet estate that has been built.

“Having my daughter already at Casterton College, the school assured us that Wittering bus transport was reliable and heavily subsidised by the school.”

Karina Buckley was ‘at a loss’ as to how to manage the situation.

“The replacement for the rest of the term is much smaller and leaves some students stranded there,” she said.

“This will leave so many students unable to get to school and parents will be penalised for non-attendance.”

Jayne McNamara, commercial director for Transport Connect, said: “Very simply, the contract between Casterton College and TransportConnect came to an end at the end of this academic year.”