A chilling school production brought a popular musical to life.

More than 200 year 7s at Catmose College performed songs from the musical ‘Frozen’ to primary school pupils and then to their families.

Each of the eight forms learnt the songs and created choreography in their drama and music lessons over the past few months.

Catmose College's Year 7 performance of Frozen

Performers took part in narrating the storyline and leading the audience through the key moments of the musical.

Soloists also had the chance to shine in their singing with other pupils performing acrobatics across the stage.

The show finished with students singing and dancing to the iconic song ‘Let it go’.

Leanne Mitchell, director of drama, said: “It was a delight to see all of our pupils on stage performing and very exciting to see the quality of the talent in Year 7.

“An enormous amount of potential for future productions.”

In preparation for the performance students travelled to London to watch ‘Frozen the Musical’ at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and took part in a workshop at Pineapple Dance Studios with actors from the show.

Pupil Thea said: “I liked performing with all of my friends and watching the whole performance come to life, and doing a back handspring in our song.”

Erin-Beau added: “I enjoyed being able to experience what a show would be like.”

