Pupils at Bourne Grammar School have been praised for their hard work and excellent A-level results.

This year 240 of the South Road school’s pupils took A-levels and 56 received a clean sweep of A* or A grades. Five pupils achieved all A*s.

Overall, 86 per cent of all results were graded A* to C.

Grace Lawday and a friend celebrate her A*, A*, A results

A breakdown of the results at Bourne Grammar show:

• 9.2 per cent of all grades were A* grades

• 36.1 per cent were A* or A grades

• 63.9 per cent were A* to B grades

From left, Archit Kumar (A*AAA), Dhruva Turaga (A*AAA) and Harikrishna Elakoochy (AAA)

All three measures are an improvement on 2019 and 76 pupils (32 per cent) achieved at least AAB, which was a substantial improvement on the 20 per cent of pupils who did so in 2019.

Head teacher Alastair Anderson said education is returning to pre-pandemic benchmarks and that people should make comparisons with 2019 rather than the covid years.

He said: “We are very pleased with these results, which are just reward for years of hard work in disrupted circumstances.

“For us, 2019 was a good year and to outperform it so soon after the end of covid demonstrates the impressive commitment of our pupils and shows the importance of having a hard working and well qualified staff base.

Fiona Jennings and her proud mum are delighted with A*, A, A grades

“The Bourne Grammar School community is strong and we congratulate a fantastic cohort of Year 13 leavers on these fabulous A-level results.”

Megan Davis is thrilled with her A*, A, A grades

Kareish Rajkanna and his proud father celebrate A*, A, A grades and a place to read medicine at university

Hugo Brill receiving his results envelope from head teacher Alastair Anderson. Hugo achieved A*, A*, A and secured a place to read mathematics at Durham University

Pupils studied for qualifications in 26 subjects, including three modern foreign languages and six social sciences.

