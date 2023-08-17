Bourne Grammar School A-level results 2023
Pupils at Bourne Grammar School have been praised for their hard work and excellent A-level results.
This year 240 of the South Road school’s pupils took A-levels and 56 received a clean sweep of A* or A grades. Five pupils achieved all A*s.
Overall, 86 per cent of all results were graded A* to C.
A breakdown of the results at Bourne Grammar show:
All three measures are an improvement on 2019 and 76 pupils (32 per cent) achieved at least AAB, which was a substantial improvement on the 20 per cent of pupils who did so in 2019.
Head teacher Alastair Anderson said education is returning to pre-pandemic benchmarks and that people should make comparisons with 2019 rather than the covid years.
He said: “We are very pleased with these results, which are just reward for years of hard work in disrupted circumstances.
“For us, 2019 was a good year and to outperform it so soon after the end of covid demonstrates the impressive commitment of our pupils and shows the importance of having a hard working and well qualified staff base.
“The Bourne Grammar School community is strong and we congratulate a fantastic cohort of Year 13 leavers on these fabulous A-level results.”
Pupils studied for qualifications in 26 subjects, including three modern foreign languages and six social sciences.
If you would like to congratulate a pupil this exam season, contact our family announcements team on 01780 484830.