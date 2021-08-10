After an unprecedented couple of years, pupils at Stamford College are celebrating some amazing achievements.

The college saw a 100 per cent pass rate in 13 subjects and a 98 per cent pass rate overall with 58 per cent of those students receiving top grades of A* to B or equivalent.

On top of this achievement some of the stand-out results were law, with 50 per cent of learners achieving A*and A grades, psychology with 47 per cent A* and A grades and biology with 44 per cent achieving A* and A grades.

Sophie Cottis

Head of A-levels Marilyn Kennedy said: "This is a great moment for our pupils, their families and the staff team who have supported them studying both in college and remotely through a very difficult two years.

"I am immensely proud of each pupil and their individual achievements.

"Their results reflect the resilience, dedication and commitment they have applied to their studies.

Sidhartha Sah from Stamford College

"They are a credit to Stamford College and their families and I want to take this opportunity to wish them all the best for their futures as they move to the next chapter.”

Sophie Cottis who achieved A*A*A* in biology, chemistry and maths said: “Stamford College’s teachers and students were incredibly welcoming and supportive.

"I enrolled at the college as a mature student, but the college’s community naturally didn’t make feel out of place. Paul, Liz, Peter, Abdul, Cara and Jackie supported me thoroughly, the courses were excellently structured and felt easy to progress through.

"I hadn’t done chemistry in a number of years, but Abdul supported me very well when restarting.

James Birkett

"The support I received when applying for Cambridge University really helped increase my confidence and the extra tutoring that was available helped prepare me to meet the entry requirements and pre-interview assessments.”

James Birkett, achieved A*AAA in physics, chemistry, geography and maths.

He said: “Honestly the College has provided me with so many opportunities and the support is fantastic, the teachers are always here to help.

"Stamford College is undoubtedly a place where you can grow, not just academically but on a personal level to become an independent student of the future.”

Rebecca Harvey

Rebecca Harvey achieved A*A*A in geography, sociology and law, and is set to go on to study law at the University of Sheffield.

She said: “The tutors helped me to achieve grades I didn’t think I could achieve when I started college.

"Their support and dedication have been amazing."

Sidhartha Sah who achieved A*BB in biology, chemistry and physics said: “The tutors at Stamford College are very friendly and they will guide you every step of the way to achieving your goals.

"With their advice and support, I was able to secure my dream of studying optometry at Aston University.”

Sarah Young, Vice Principal at Stamford College said, “During what has been a challenging few years, our inspirational staff have done an incredible job to support their pupils and ensure they continued to receive the best learning experience.

"I’m really proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff and students, who now have a great platform to enter higher education, or to start their careers.

“The outstanding support we offer will continue to be available for all pupils as they progress to their next stage in their educational journey, we wish them all the best of luck.”