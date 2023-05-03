A school sent pupils home after a powercut at lunchtime today (Wednesday, May 3).

The outage meant teachers could not take computer-based registers and school meals could not be provided.

Water machines used by pupils and teaching screens used by staff were also out of use.

Alistair Anderson, head teacher of Bourne Grammar

Headteacher, Alastair Anderson, posted on the school website: “For the wellbeing and safety of the whole school, I have taken the difficult decision to close the school.”

Bus firms were asked to pick up pupils at 1pm but staff could not use the school system to email or text parents. Those pupils unable to contact a parent or carer are being allowed to stay in school until 3.35pm.

Mr Anderson added that he would post new information on the school website to say when engineers had restored the electricity supply.

National Grid was reporting today that three properties in Bourne are without power and that the outage was reported at 11.22am and was due to a ‘low voltage’ incident.

The company said it expected electricity supplies to be back on by 9pm tonight.

UPDATE: The school reopened on Thursday (May 4).