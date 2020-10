A Think Pink day has raised more than £1,250 for two cancer charities.

Pupils at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford were encouraged to dress in pink to show support to Louise Downs, a teaching assistant, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Friday last week (October 27) £750 was raised for Wear it Pink, which funds breast cancer research and care, as well as more than £500 being donated for Macmillan Cancer Support.