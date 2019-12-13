Ofsted inspectors have given an across-the-board ‘outstanding’ rating to Wild Lodge School in Empingham.

The top grade covered categories for education quality, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth form provision.

Ofsted also said the school also meets Independent School standards.

The Ofsted report said children ‘thrive in this caring and inclusive school’, staff are ‘highly ambitious’ for pupils, they ‘carefully prepare’ learning and have plans for learning in every subject children need to know.

Ofsted also said leaders ensure pupils engage well with the local community and deliver ‘a rich variety of opportunities pupils’ social and emotional development exceptionally well’.

‘High quality facilities and resources enhance pupils’ learning’, the report continued, and ‘leaders maintain buildings to the highest standard’.

The independent special school on Stamford Road has 97 boys aged five to 19, who have behavioural, social and mental health difficulties, on its roll. It charges day pupils £70,000 a year and boarders £100,000 a year.

School staff said it was ‘thrilled’ by the rating, its fourth such rating in nine years.

A statement said: “A huge thank you to all the staff, parents, carers and professionals that work with us on a daily basis and to the students who made us so proud.”

It follows Wild Lodge School being shortlisted for independent boarding school of the year by the Times Education Supplement.

