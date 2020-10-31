Children at schools in Stamford, Market Deeping, Uffington and Corby Glen to use journals to benefit their mental health
Published: 05:45, 31 October 2020
| Updated: 09:45, 01 November 2020
MindSpace Stamford and Art Pop-Up are launching a project to help pupils in 10 local schools look after their mental health.
Through the six-week project, which begin after half term, pupils will received a journal in which to explore “the reflective benefits of creativity”.
Each week a letter will be delivered to their school containing a prompt for children to respond to in their journals, through creative writing or drawing.