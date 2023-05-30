Pupils from a secondary school have been selected to perform on the London stage.

Fifteen young actors from Bourne Academy will feature in a new play – called ‘Old Times’ – on the National Theatre’s Dorfman Stage as part of the 2023 Connections Festival.

The pupils, from Year 9 through to sixth form, have been chosen by the National Theatre, having taken part in the Connection programme along with 263 other youth theatre groups, schools and colleges.

Bourne Academy pupils rehearsing Old Times

Matt Sammy, head of school at Bourne Academy, said: “The achievement of our pupils is completely deserved as they have worked incredibly hard and shown a real desire to deliver their best performances every time.

“We are immensely proud that non-selective schools are represented at the Connections Festival and for the talents of our pupils to be recognised alongside other youth theatre groups.”

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre said: “I can’t wait to see the Dorfman Theatre bursting with talent.”

Tickets are available at www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/learn-explore/young-people/connections/old-times

Bourne Academy will perform ‘Old Times’ on the Dorfman Stage at the National Theatre in London on Tuesday, June 20 at 8.30pm.