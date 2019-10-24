Lempen Puppet Theatre Company presents a show that will tickle the imagination of everyone from five to 105 years old, at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, October 26.

Puppeteer Frank Stein is busy rehearsing his new show, George the Dragon Slayer but his badly made puppets keep falling apart.

Taking inspiration from Dr Frankenstein and with the help of the audience he creates a new real live puppet that is destined to change his life forever.

Little Frankenstein is created

The show starts at 2pm and tickets cost £6 (£5) £20 family from www.stamfordartscentre.com