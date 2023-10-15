Dog-lovers have an opportunity to change people’s lives by becoming a puppy trainer for a hearing loss charity.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has put out an urgent appeal for volunteers following an increase in demand for its services.

The charity trains dogs to alert those with hearing difficulties to sounds such as smoke alarms and doorbells. The pups also provide companionship to help people overcome feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Pearl and Pudsey

Judy Sewell, from Stamford, has been training puppies for 11 years. She said: “It’s such a brilliant way to meet people. It’s particularly good for those who have just retired and whose social lives used to revolve around their work as it gives them a new focus.

“It’s not easy to hand them over but it’s so rewarding when you hear from the recipients at the other end.”

Judy has trained 10 puppies for the charity and her most recent, named Pearl, has just started work in Newark. “It’s a very successful relationship,” said Judy. “The new owner got in touch within four hours of Pearl arriving and was beside himself with joy.”

Brenda Parkes, Janice Beehoo, Judy Sewell and Sheila Browne with hearing dogs Kitty and Morris

The charity has its own breeding programme and uses poodles, cockapoos, cocker spaniels and labradors which have been found to be the most suitable breeds.

Trainers need to take them to weekly classes for six months before moving to fortnightly. The puppies learn a host of skills from how to interact, how to settle, recall and how to act in different environments such as towns, parks and shops. They then learn how to respond to different sounds.

Their response to a doorbell would be to lead the owner to the door. If an alarm clock goes off, the pups will either lie down flat on their owner or pull off the duvet. Their response to an emergency alarm like a smoke detector would be to wait at the owner’s feet.

Brenda Parkes, from Elton, was partnered with her hearing dog Kitty three years ago. She has transformed the the lives of both Brenda and her husband David, offering reassurance to them both.

Brenda Parkes with her hearing dog Kitty

Brenda said: “I used to worry about what would happen if David was somewhere else in the house and fell ill. Now I know he could call for Kitty to find mum and she would come to find me and take me to him.

“She has improved our quality of life. Having a hearing problem makes you more socially isolated because you often can’t cope in groups. There’s a tendency to stay at home and do nothing, but now I have to take Kitty out for walks, I meet other people.”

Each dog costs the charity £40,000 from birth to retirement, and with no government funding it all comes from donations.

Sheila Browne is a puppy trainer but also a speaker for the charity, giving talks at social groups to help raise money. She always likes to have a puppy in the house, describing the feeling of letting them go as “empty nest syndrome”.

Ralph

She added: “It’s a very social thing to do and we make friends as much as the dogs do.”

There are two types of volunteer roles the charity urgently needs to fill: permanent puppy trainers, who will look after a puppy for the duration of its training (usually between 18 months and two years), and short-term trainers to cover times when other trainers are on holiday.

People interested in the role have to undertake an interview and provide references. Volunteers don’t need any experience of owning a dog, and already having a dog in the house isn’t a barrier to signing up, but a trainer would visit the house with the puppy first to check how they get on.

All expenses are covered by the charity including food, vet bills and travel to classes. Once a puppy moves on, it is up to the new owner to decide whether to keep in touch with the trainer. Often they do, and Judy was even invited to the wedding of one recipient as a thank you for her work.

To find out more about signing up visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer or call 01844 348129.

Victoria Leedham, the head of volunteering at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “Our dogs do so much to help deaf people – from alerting them to life-saving sounds to providing emotional support and making sure they never feel alone - and the hard work put in by our wonderful volunteers is absolutely integral to that.

“Anyone who volunteers for us can expect to feel like part of our family. No previous experience is necessary and volunteers will receive lots of support and training to ensure they feel fully equipped to care for one of our dogs.

“These roles would be perfect for dog lovers living in a home with a secure garden and plenty of time to spare every day. We can really only consider applications from working people if they work just a few hours from home each week.”