Separate paper and card bin collections could be in place in households across South Kesteven by February 2024.

The idea to introduce purple-lidded wheelie bins is being considered by South Kesteven District Council next week.

This follows a successful trial initiative across four areas in Lincolnshire – Boston, South Holland, West Lindsey and North Kesteven – where there was significant improvements to the quality of recycling.

Purple-lidded bins may be introduced across the district.

Cabinet member for environment and waste Rhys Baker (Green), said: “Because some people put the wrong materials in their recycling bin, it can mean that paper and card contaminated with liquids or food has to be disposed of rather than recycled.

“If this scheme goes ahead as planned, it will be a big change for residents across the district, so we will be sharing information about the changes, a recycling guide showing what goes in which bin – plus a guide for the new purple-lidded bin for clean and dry paper and card.

“It will mean paper and card can be kept clean, dry and separate from other recycling so it can be sent to a dedicated UK processor.”

This scheme would replace one of the existing fortnightly recycling collections so there would be no increase in mileage and associated carbon emissions of the council fleet.

Costs would be met by Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for disposing of waste across the county.

It is proposed that the roll-out of separate paper and card collections would begin in the autumn with publicity and delivery of bins.

The first collection would be February 2024.

A report to be presented to SKDC’s environment overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday, July 11, and to cabinet the same day, said contamination rates in all of the materials collected for recycling had dropped from around 30 per cent to 15 per cent where the scheme has rolled already in other parts of Lincolnshire.

It added: “During the initial trials in other district areas feedback was sought, with 82 per cent of responses stating that they would be happy to continue with the separate collection of paper and card beyond the trial.”