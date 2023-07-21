Plans to roll out purple-lidded bins to homes across the area have been given the go ahead.

People in South Kesteven will be asked to separate paper and card from other recyclables to help reduce their ‘contamination’ and improve recyling rates.

The bins are due to be delivered to homes in the autumn but are unlikely to start being emptied until February.

Purple-lidded bins will arrive this autumn

South Kesteven District Council manages bin collections while Lincolnshire County Council is responsible for the disposal of waste.

Coun Daniel McNally (Con), executive member for waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’ve successfully rolled out the separate paper and cardboard bin in four other districts now, and we’re looking forward to working with South Kesteven to bring the purple-lidded bins here too.

“In Boston, North Kesteven and East and West Lindsey, we’ve seen a huge reduction in contamination in the existing recycling bin following the roll-out of the purple-lidded bin there, so I’m sure residents in South Kesteven will get on board in much the same way and help us recycle more effectively.

“Separating out our paper and cardboard means we can improve the overall quality of our recycling. And, by sending it directly to a specialist processor in the UK, we’re cutting the road miles it travels and reducing carbon emissions.”

There will be no increase in cost, mileage or associated carbon emissions for the council.