Police have appealed for help in identifying two people they want to speak to in relation to a purse theft in Stamford.

Insp Ian Martin of Stamford police issued the two photos for people to look at.

He said: "We would like to speak to these people in relation to a purse theft in Stamford. Please call 101 quoting 19000255936 if you have any information."

The appeal follows recent reports of thefts of purses and fraudulent use of bank cards in Stamford.

