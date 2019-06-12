Home   News   Article

Purse and bank card thefts in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 18:42, 12 June 2019
 | Updated: 18:43, 12 June 2019

Thieves have been targetting women in Stamford High Street to steal their purses while they are shopping. Two were stolen at about 11.30am on Friday last week.

Insp Ian Martin of Stamford police said that the victims were able to cancel their bank cards quickly after the crimes.

He urged people to keep an eye on their purses and wallets and to report missing cards immediately to their bank.

Stamford High Street. File picture..Photo: MSMP191112-011ow. (2791462)
Thefts should also be reported to police by calling 101 - or 999 in an emergency.

