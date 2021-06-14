Neighbours are pushing for a change in legislation to stop family homes becoming ‘multiple occupancy’ premises.

Residents of Moray Close in Stamford were dismayed to learn that a neighbouring property could be converted to create a shared house with separate rooms but communal facilities, legally and without consultation.

They found that ‘house in multiple occupation’ licences can be awarded by South Kesteven District Council without the need for planning permission.

Moray Close in Stamford

This means members of the public have no opportunity to express their views.

Building work has already started in Moray Close and residents are worried this could set a precedent for other conversions in the town.

Donald Bruce, of Moray Close, has taken his concerns to Stamford MP Gareth Davies (Con), the district council and Stamford Town Council.

He said: “When the new owners told us what they wanted to do, we were gobsmacked.

“My concern is that developers will cream off the best houses with four or five bedrooms, leaving very few for genuine family purchasers.

“Houses of that size at a reasonable price are extremely rare in Stamford. The developers can always outbid young families as they are simply looking at the bottom line a few years later.”

Mr Bruce and his neighbours are calling on the district council to introduce an article 4 direction.

This would mean applicants wanting a multiple occupancy licence for a property would have to apply for planning permission, giving others the right to express their views.

More than 70 local authorities across the UK have adopted this process, but South Kesteven District Council has chosen not to.

Cabinet member for planning policy, Nick Robins (Con), said: “National permitted development rights allow a change into a small house in multiple occupation without the need for planning permission.

“Some authorities - in areas of high concentration of student housing or in inner cities - have issued article 4 directions, however we do not feel it would be expedient to restrict national permitted development rights in Stamford for such change of use.

“This property is currently undergoing renovation and is empty so is not currently licensed.

“The district council is working with the owner, who is aware of the licensing and safety requirements. We will ensure that all required conditions, such as building control matters and fire safety, as well any specific house in multiple occupation rules, are met.”

MP Mr Davies has passed Mr Bruce’s concerns to the Minister of State for Housing.

Following a presentation by Mr Bruce at a meeting earlier this month, Stamford Town Council’s planning committee members agreed to refer the matter for debate at a meeting of the full town council.

The owner of the property which is being renovated in Moray Close was contacted to comment but had not responded as the Mercury went to press.

n What do you think? Email your views to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk