BT is looking to remove 15 of its 49 surviving payphones from across South Kesteven and three of its 13 surviving payphones in Rutland.

The phone giant says the move reflects the use of such payphones dropping by 90 per cent in the past decade because most people now have a mobile phone.

BT says it considers the location of any other nearby payphones and their use. Communities have until December 23 to comment on its proposals.