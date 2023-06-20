Bins need to be put out earlier in Rutland to reduce the amount of time waste crews are spending in the hot sun.

Due to the recent hot weather, Rutland County Council has agreed with Biffa that crews can collect bins in Rutland from 6.30am instead of 7am, starting from Monday (June 26), until Friday, September 1.

Starting earlier reduces the amount of time that crews are working during the hottest part of the day. Crews can be affected by the heat and the council said staff welfare is a priority.

Residents should ensure their bins are put out by 6.30am on their collection day.