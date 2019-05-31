An electricity pylon caught fire causing a 'terrifying' flash that lit up the sky and a loud buzzing noise.

It also caused some disruption to the power supply to people's homes.

The incident happened at 11.22pm yesterday (Thursday, May 30) in Cherryholt Road, Stamford and was the result of a fault in an underground cable.

Western Power Distribution up pylon that caught fire (11530655)

David Church who lives in Abbott's Close, Stamford said: "There was a loud buzzing sound for about 10 seconds and the sky went jet black as the power went off, then it went blindingly white like super-charged lightning.

"It was terrifying, to be honest. I was only about one-hundred metres away and it was sparking. It looked dangerous."

The fault caused the pylon to catch fire. It stands in a field just south of where Longhurst Group has submitted a planning application to build 33 affordable homes.

Today (Friday) engineers from Western Power Distribution were up the pylon to fix the damage and were digging underground to try to discover the fault that caused it.

Western Power Distribution incident (11530701)

Louise Birkett, spokesman for Western Power Distribution, said: "The cause was a fault on an underground cable that feeds up to the pylon.

"We don't know what the cause was and engineers are on site now looking for the cause of the fire.

"Our high-voltage network is like a spiders' web and when there is a fault in one place it automatically sends the power to homes and businesses by a different route.

"People might experience this happening when the power seems to fade and then come back again.

"We apologise for any disruption to people's service that was caused by the fault."

Louise added that people should be extremely careful around high-voltage cables because of electricity's ability to 'jump' through air.

Anyone who notices a problem with underground cables or overhead wires and pylons should call 105 immediately to report the problem.