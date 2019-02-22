The was a 'Python on the Loose' in Stamford's High Street today.

And crowds of shoppers enjoyed the spectacle of seeing two zookeepers rescue a third keeper from its clutches.

Python on the loose- enjoyable performance in Stamford High Street (7385268)

The python-esque performance was one of a range of activities South Kesteven District Council and InvestSK staged in an Arts Around Town Family Day.

Supported by Arts council England, the day saw a range of activities in Stamford Arts centre and across town.

They ranged from theatrical performances, drawing, science activities, face painting, theatre schools, dance, storytelling, and music.

InvestSK's Head of Arts Michael Cross says the district council has tried to 'cover all bases' with such a range of activities.

SKDC, he continued, was keen to engage with people as it sought their views on its Cultural Strategy.

Events like this made sure arts was visible and people were able to see performances and enjoy creativity.

A full report with pictures will be in next week's Stamford Mercury.