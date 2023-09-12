Nestle says it is bringing back a firm Quality Street favourite that it discontinued more than 20 years ago.

The Coffee Creme is making its comeback just in time for Christmas.

Quality Street has announced the return of a retro sweet for Christmas. Image: John Lewis/Nestle.

After a two-decade absence the coffee flavoured fondant wrapped in dark chocolate will begin appearing in John Lewis and Waitrose shops later this month.

The move, says the confectioner, followed a survey in November 2021 which asked the nation about their favourite retro sweets. The Coffee Creme came out on top – taking 39% of the vote.

It is the second Nestle chocolate to confirm its comeback in the past few weeks – with the Kit Kat Hazlenut also making a much-anticipated return.

Quality Street brand manager Samantha Hirst said: “We’ve been keeping the exciting news of the return of the Coffee Creme tightly under wraps so it’s a huge relief to finally share it with Quality Street fans across the UK.

“We know it was the one that fans were keen to bring back when we asked the nation back in 2021, so it’s safe to say that we’re anticipating we’ll see some smiling faces at the news!”

In a message on Twitter, Quality Street told customers to ‘keep their eyes peeled’ for more details on the sweet’s release. However the chocolate is expected to be included in both Quality Street advent calendars and crackers on sale in the run up to the festive season.

YOU ASKED, WE LISTENED…we’re bringing back COFFEE CREME as a limited edition for Christmas 2023! 🥳 🥳🥳



Available in selected @JohnLewisRetail and @waitrose stores later this month.



Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks for details on how to get your hands on it 💜 pic.twitter.com/WlmTp5PhfE — Quality Street® (@QualityStreetUK) September 11, 2023

In addition to the return of the Coffee Creme, shoppers will once again be able to create their own bespoke collection of Quality Street chocolates at select John Lewis shops before Christmas.

The pick and mix assortment can be finished off with a personalised Quality Street tin at the popular pop-up attraction, while new limited edition Quality Street glass baubles will also be on sale this year.

The pick and mix station at John Lewis's flagship Oxford Street store will open from September 27 for Christmas shoppers in London followed by other stores in October. The advent calendar and Coffee Creme cracker will begin appearing on Waitrose shelves from September 20.

Stores taking part include those in Bluewater, Cribbs Bristol, Oxford Street, Cheadle, Kingston, Liverpool, Solihull, Southampton, Milton Keynes, Trafford, Edinburgh, Leeds, Nottingham, Peter Jones Sloane Square, Brent Cross, Westfield WhiteCity, Cardiff, Cambridge, and Newcastle.