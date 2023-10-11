A public meeting will discuss plans for a new quarry being put forward by Cemex.

The company has lodged a planning application with Lincolnshire County Council to dig sand and gravel from land owned by Thetford Farm Estates north-west of Baston.

The meeting, taking place from 7pm on Thursday next week (October 19) at the village hall off Main Street, has been called by Baston Parish Council and is open to residents and people interested in the application.

Cemex proposes a new sand and gravel quarry north of Baston

The application has attracted concerns about dust and additional heavy vehicles on the roads.

According to Cemex the 49-hectare quarry is needed to replace the West Deeping site, which is ‘nearing exhaustion’, and will retain a supply of aggregates and jobs.