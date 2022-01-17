A 200-mile cycle ride which raises money for the homeless will take place again this year in August.

People can sign up for the the 2022 Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride which takes place over August Bank Holiday weekend, August 26 to 29, raising funds to support the work of The Connection, a charity in central London.

In 2021, the ride raised a record £30,000 in spite of the challenges presented by Covid. Money raised helps the long-term homeless into safe accommodation. The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields is based in central London, a few yards from the site of one of the original Queen Eleanor crosses in Trafalgar Square.

Cyclists on a previous Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride in South Witham (50577276)

There’s a choice of options on the cycle ride designed to reflect cycling ability. The traditional ride takes in 200 miles of cycling from Harby near Lincoln, where Queen Eleanor died in 1290, and follows the route of the 12 Queen Eleanor crosses, including Stamford, to Charing Cross in London. The ride starts on Friday morning, with overnight stops in Grantham, Geddington and Dunstable, and ends at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Day cyclists are also welcome.

All meals are provided with accommodation in church and village halls, plus full transport back home. There are 40 places available, although places are already going fast. All cyclists aged 18 or over are welcome, plus younger cyclists if accompanied by a responsible adult. Those taking part will cycle in small groups chosen according to speed, led by a cyclist who is familiar with the route.

People who can't take part in the group ride can still raise funds by setting their own goals. This could be 200 miles in a day, 200 miles in the summer holidays or, like one amazing cyclist, Ken Mason, who is covering 3,650 miles on a static bike in his bedroom over 12 months.

One of the ride organisers and regular participant Keith Busfield, from Stamford, said: “I have a bed for the night. I have a roof over my head. A lock on the door. A hot shower after a hard afternoon’s cycling. Then there’s dinner on the table. I feel so lucky! That’s why I’m raising money to assist the homeless in London.”

There is no minimum sponsorship target, but over £30,000 was raised last year with an average of £1,000 per cyclist.

The entry fee for the full ride is £80 before June 30, and £95 thereafter. To register, go to: www.friendsoftheconnection.org.uk/events or contact Keith Busfield at queeneleanorcycle@gmail.com or call 07568 707089.

For more information, visit www.queeneleanorcycleride.org or find them on Facebook.