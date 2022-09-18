A district nurse who was awarded an OBE by the Queen has spoken of how she was ‘an inspiration’ to others.

Candice Pellett, who worked alongside GPs at the Galletly Practice in Bourne from 1995 to 2015, received the honour in 2014 for services to nursing.

In 2007 she became a ‘Queen’s Nurse’, part of a community of nurses dedicated to improving standards of care, whose patron is the Queen of England.

Candice Pellet OBE

Candice, who lives in Stamford, said: “Seeing the images of the Queen in the news has invoked my memories of meeting her at the investiture at Buckingham Palace, with my mum and daughter. She was such a special lady. I felt honoured and will remember her for her service and duty.”

Candice, like many people, is impressed that the Queen was still carrying out her duties until just before her death on Thursday, September 8, meeting outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who has been selected as his successor.

As well as being a district nurse, Candice has also been heavily involved in a number of national groups including a care and quality health

forum that advised David Cameron when he was prime minister.

She continues to work in health projects and for a children’s charity, describing herself as only ‘semi-retired’.

The Queen’s Nursing Institute

will invite the Queen Consort, Camilla, to be its next royal patron, to maintain a 135-year succession.