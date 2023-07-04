The proposed statue of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has caused yet more division.

The application for the five-foot high limestone plinth came before members of Oakham Town Council's planning committee at its meeting (June 28), but only narrowly passed with a vote of 3 to 2.

Concerns about the loss of planters, damage to shrubbery and the potential moving of several benches were raised as legitimate concerns for the members to consider under planning rules.

However, the debate that followed once more brought about comments that are not for the consideration of the planning committee.

Cllr Paul Buxton said: “I don’t think it looks very much like our late Queen who most people remember as a nice old lady.

“This statue doesn’t look like her at all, and besides, I’m not exactly sure how useful it will be for the town at the moment.”

Opinion has been divided among members of Oakham Town Council since the announcement was made back in February by the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr Sarah Furness.

Dr Furness, whose project to raise money for the statue has seen most of the required funding now achieved, had asked for it to be placed just outside Oakham Library.

This however raised concerns among Oakham Town Council members as to who would maintain and look after the upkeep of the statue going forward – a matter that has still not been fully resolved.

Chairperson Cllr Adam Lowe said: “It is a controversial matter, of that there is no doubt, and opinion has been split between those councillors who are in favour of the statue coming to our town, and those who are fiercely opposed to it.

“As chair, I had to point out that we were at a planning committee meeting, and that meant that only those matter related to the planning rules could be considered. I therefore noted the concerns about the loss of the planter, the potential damage that could be caused to bushes and shrubs near the statue as it was being erected, and if there were to be any movement or loss of public benches, that this be considered with alternative locations or replacements.”

The vote saw a narrow majority of three councillors for the application, two against , and two abstaining.

The application will be decided by Rutland County Council’s planning department.