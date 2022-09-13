The state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen will be screened live at Peterborough Cathedral.

The screening, which is supported by Peterborough City Council, will begin from 10am, prior to the funeral itself which starts at 11am.

Both before and after the screened service, tea and coffee will be available in the cathedral free of charge. It is expected that the screening will finish by about 1pm.

Peterborough Cathedral

Everyone is welcome to attend, ideally in time for the 11am service but the doors will remain open for people to arrive whenever they can. There is no entry charge and no need to book a ticket.

The Very Rev Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We really hope that the live screening will be an opportunity for people to come together and share the experience of watching Her Late Majesty’s funeral.

"I know many people have been surprised by the strength of their grief at her passing and, whilst some will want to be at home, for others this is a time to draw comfort from one another, to be able to chat before and afterwards, and to be in a shared sacred space.”

Coun Wayne Fitzgerald (Con), leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “Many people will choose to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at home, but we know that others will want to come into our city centre to watch it and what better place than our beautiful Norman cathedral.

“I would like to thank the cathedral for working with us to make this possible and to ensure people can come together to experience what will become a very important moment in our history.”

A vigil service will also take place on Sunday (September 18) on the evening before the funeral.

The quiet service of reflection will begin at 7pm and include music from the cathedral choir, prayers and readings. It will end with the national one minute’s silence at 8pm.