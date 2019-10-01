A proposed new leisure centre for Stamford may be dropped in favour of refurbishing the old one.

In a statement read to South Kesteven District Council, Helen Goral (Con), cabinet member for growth, revealed that this option was being considered for financial reasons.

She said: "The business case for Stamford is yet to be finalised, therefore, there is a limit to what I can tell you at present.

Stamford was set to get a new leisure centre, but will the council choose a cheaper option?

"Our over-riding ambition is to ensure that the money invested provides services that fill any void in current provision, compliment the private sector, and enhance the family-friendly facility we currently have.

"Given where we are at this point, we are still considering both a full refurbishment of the existing site, and a new build.

"The business case will come before overview and scrutiny at the earliest opportunity."

Coun Goral's statement follows the district council's announcement that it has earmarked £15m to build a new leisure centre in the Deepings, and has located a potential site on playing fields at the corner of Linchfield Road and Spalding Road.

Bourne's leisure centre in Queen's Road is to be refurbished rather than rebuilt at a cost of £5m.

Coun Goral's statement said: "In Bourne, we are currently finalising an agreement with the school and Lincolnshire County Council that will enable us to extend the existing building along with a full refurbishment – transforming the provision for the Bourne community.

"It is anticipated that this project will be completed by the middle of 2022."

The Meres leisure centre in Grantham is also to be refurbished.

What do you think about the possibility of Stamford Leisure Centre being refurbished rather than rebuilt?

E-mail smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk