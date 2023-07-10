A council might refresh its arts and culture strategy after a public survey questioned its “lack of commitment” across the district.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11) will discuss its proposed culture strategy for 2023 to 2026.

Survey feedback said South Kesteven residents thought culture was critical to “wellbeing, diversity and inclusiveness” but there was a “lack of commitment and cultural leadership” from the council.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street

The cultural strategy proposes to improve and enhance its role, while working more with local groups and widening its target audiences to reach younger people and families.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind – Grantham), cabinet member for culture and leisure, said the new strategy showcases the council’s commitment to “widen and improve the cultural landscape of the district”.

He added: “By investing in culture, we can enrich the lives of residents, boost the local economy and be somewhere that people want to live, work and visit.

"The pandemic had a long-lasting impact on cultural activities in South Kesteven and beyond, with income, funding and audiences all significantly reduced.

“This strategy will help us secure new opportunities and support our cultural scene to build back stronger."

From various consultation events between November 2022 and February 2023 the council received 1,432 responses.

Those aged between 65 and 74 accounted for most. Only 35 respondents were aged 34 and under.

People elaborated on the importance of culture and 92 per cent strongly agreed that culture had a positive impact on health and wellbeing.

A need was identified to focus more on children, young people and families as a target audience to increase access to cultural opportunities.

The survey also said there was more opportunity for collaboration with local groups.

In terms of funding, 86 per cent of respondents agreed that further investment was needed to maintain cultural provision and development in the future.

It was suggested that an independent trust model should be explored with a view to accessing more funding.

The three-year strategy looks at seven key areas:

Economy and growth – the council will aim to identify areas of growth and positive impact on the economy and work closely with economic development and tourism services;

Partnership and collaboration – produce a central point of contact for opportunities to be promoted, more collaborative work across the district, build strong links with neighbouring districts;

Equality and inclusion – increase audiences from underrepresented groups and ensure programmes are accessible to rural communities;

Placemaking – support communities to run outreach events around South Kesteven and maximise opportunities at three key venues, including Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre, Stamford Arts Centre and Bourne Corn Exchange;

Health and wellbeing – work with partners to tackle health inequalities and design a promotional campaign on benefits of culture;

Value for money – work with cultural networks to identify, promote and support securing of external funding;

Culture venues and programmes – develop volunteering opportunities, explore more digital events and improve promotion and awareness of events.

What do you think of culture in the district? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk