A public exhibition on a major development for Stamford will be held ahead of a decision on whether it can be built.

People are invited to find out more about Allison Homes’ Monarch Park proposal for the Stamford North quarry site from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday next week (November 9) at Borderville Sports Centre in Ryhall Road.

Allison Homes’ application to create 650 homes and a 30-hectare country park for wildlife, leisure and recreation was submitted to Rutland County Council almost 18-months ago in March 2022 but has yet to be considered by the planning committee.

An aerial computer generated image of Monarch Park in Stamford

The site features in Rutland County Council’s draft local plan, which councillors recently voted in favour of progressing to a public consultation between November 2023 and January 2024.

David Morris, group strategic land director for Allison Homes said: “With delays to the local plan process, we recognise that it has taken much longer than usual for this application to reach a planning committee.

“Therefore, we wanted to offer a further opportunity to share our plans with the local community, answer any questions they might have, and show and reassure people the Allison Homes plans before it reaches committee.”

Through the planning process some changes have been made which will be discussed at the exhibition.

The project team will also be addressing people’s concerns.

It is believed that the Monarch Park application will be considered by the Rutland County Council planning committee in early 2024.

Mr Morris said: “Monarch Park will not only help to create 650 much-needed new homes that supports the housing requirements within Rutland County Council’s draft local plan, it will also help to secure, preserve and enhance an existing area of private arable farmland and woodland – creating a significant new public parkland for wildlife, leisure and recreation resource for the area.

“The parkland is a key feature and will alongside substantial ecological enhancement, establish new features, such as wetlands and grassy meadows to improve habitats and biodiversity, as well as provide new and more accessible walking routes and both formal and informal play areas.”

Allison Homes has written to residents living near the Monarch Park development inviting them to the drop-in event.