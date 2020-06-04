Stallholders return to South Kesteven District Council's markets following lockdown let-up
Published: 12:01, 04 June 2020
| Updated: 12:16, 04 June 2020
There were queues reported outside Bourne Market on the first day of full re-opening on Thursday (June 4).
More stallholders are returning to all of South Kesteven District Council’s markets following the Government's decision to ease some lockdown restrictions.
Shoppers are being asked to observe the two-metre social distancing guidelines, and signs and barriers will be in place to help.
