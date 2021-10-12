Traffic lights have been causing queues while a new supermarket is being built.

A contractor for Aldi has been working in Uffington Road, Stamford, where temporary traffic lights are now fully operational.

The road is also due to be closed at night for one week from Friday (October 15) between Morrisons and Newstead Lane.

Work began on Aldi earlier this year

A diversion will be in place for drivers.

A spokesman for Aldi has said the store will open before Christmas.