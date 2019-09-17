Charity quiz night at Borderville in Stamford to raise money for the RSPCA
Published: 06:00, 17 September 2019
Spaces are available for teams to join a fun quiz in aid of animal charity the RSPCA.
Stamford-based Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management have organised the event which will be held at the Borderville Sports Centre in Ryhall Road, Stamford on Thursday September 26 with a 6pm start.
The event will also include a raffle and buffet and tickets are £30 for a team of five.
Anyone interested in taking part should contact Sophie by emailing Sophie.Meehan-Green@Chattertons.com