Home   News   Article

Charity quiz night at Borderville in Stamford to raise money for the RSPCA

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 17 September 2019

Spaces are available for teams to join a fun quiz in aid of animal charity the RSPCA.

Stamford-based Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management have organised the event which will be held at the Borderville Sports Centre in Ryhall Road, Stamford on Thursday September 26 with a 6pm start.

The event will also include a raffle and buffet and tickets are £30 for a team of five.

RSPCA logo
RSPCA logo

Anyone interested in taking part should contact Sophie by emailing Sophie.Meehan-Green@Chattertons.com

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE