Spaces are available for teams to join a fun quiz in aid of animal charity the RSPCA.

Stamford-based Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management have organised the event which will be held at the Borderville Sports Centre in Ryhall Road, Stamford on Thursday September 26 with a 6pm start.

The event will also include a raffle and buffet and tickets are £30 for a team of five.

RSPCA logo

Anyone interested in taking part should contact Sophie by emailing Sophie.Meehan-Green@Chattertons.com