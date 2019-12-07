Thousands of runners could be pounding a town’s streets as well as taking in private areas of a stately home as part of a new 10k race next Spring.

The Burghley 10, would take in parts of Stamford and private parts of the Burghley Estate before finishing on Lion Bridge in the shadow of Burghley House.

Paul Cowling, the owner of organisers Rutland Marathon Limited, said: “We are not doing a 10k for the sake of it.