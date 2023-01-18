People have the chance to take part in one of the area's best-known running races.

Stamford Striders' Valentine's 30k will be held on Sunday, February 12, and starts outside Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane, where there will be some short road closures from just before 11am.

The on-road route then heads up to Little Casterton and to Ryhall and Careby, before heading west to Holywell and Pickworth. It then returns through Great Casterton, Tolethorpe to Stamford.

Up to 750 runners can take part, with goodies available for all finishers back at race headquarters, inside Stamford Welland Academy.

Race director, Mark Harding said: "This is a hugely popular event because of the support given around the course.

"In between seeing some beautiful and peaceful countryside, runners will be treated to plenty of cheering, music, drinks and treats along the way.

Runners enjoy some 'downhill' on the 30k route through Tolethorpe

"The feedback we receive from runners each year is that this is one of the best-supported events in the area.

"It might be a tough and quite hilly course, but there's an incredible buzz to be had as you run it."

Entry to the 30k is £39 with a discount for people who have UK Athletics membership.

Places are limited.