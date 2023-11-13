A military base is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint, through the installation of electric charging points.

RAF Wittering is doing its bit to help the air force meet its ‘net zero 2040’ by using electric military vehicles.

Eight charging plinths have been installed to provide 16 charge points. These include four fast chargers, which means the average electric military vehicle can be fully charged within an hour.

RAF Wittering have installed Ulez charging point on station of MT White Fleet can charge quicker and more efficiently. Photo: RAF Wittering

RAF Wittering’s central location means electric vehicles with a 200-mile battery range can recharge at a ‘halfway’ point during journeys across the country.

The project also included a footpath and hardstanding, plus lighting so the area can be used around the clock.

It is part of a programme launched by the RAF to contribute towards a Ministry of Defence reduction of carbon emissions.

One of the charging points in use. Photo: RAF Wittering

Sqn Ldr Lee Cope said: “RAF Wittering recognises the need to consider more sustainable, ‘greener’ power solutions and is taking steps to meet the RAFs net zero 2040 strategy.

“The delivery of the electric vehicle charging points, four of which have fast charging capability, presents a significant capability shift for the defence electric transport fleet.

The new installation. Photo: RAF Wittering

“Given the central location of RAF Wittering in context of the wider RAF and defence estate, it will enable other units to maximise the use and range of their electric vehicles by offering a central location to re-charge batteries on longer journeys.”