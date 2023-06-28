Thunderstorms and rain did little to dampen the spirits of guests at an armed forces reception.

RAF Wittering hosted an event for neighbours and dignitaries on Thursday evening last week to thank people for their support and update them on what the station has achieved this year.

Station Commander Wing Commander Nikki Duncan welcomed the guests before Lucy Acred, a community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion, presented her with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of the fundraising efforts by personnel at the base.

RAF Wittering hosted its annual reception. Photo: Cpl Chantelle Gregg

Wing Commander Duncan said: “It was a great honour to be able to meet and thank in person so many members of the local community, civic and charitable organisations that support us in the work that we do.

“The evening was an opportunity to celebrate our collective achievements, commitments, and partnerships, while recognising the significant role RAF Wittering and its personnel play in operations and exercises around the world.”

Squadron Leader Chris Marshall was the project officer for the event. He added: “It was a pleasure to coordinate the reception. Despite wet weather, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the guests and hosts.

“There was excellent engagement and interesting discussion throughout the evening, which was admirably supported by the Officers’ Mess and its staff, who provided excellent food and outstanding service. My thanks go out to all those who assisted in the detailed planning, coordination and delivery of a highly successful event.”