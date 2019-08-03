RAF Wittering has been awarded the prestigious Stainforth Trophy, the Royal Air Force’s top award for one of its stations.

The trophy is awarded annually to the station whose overall performance in the preceding calendar year has been most effective in the delivery of support to operations, the development of its people, and its readiness to respond and adapt.

The station must also demonstrate that it has enhanced the Royal Air Force’s reputation and core values.

RAF Wittering

The year 2018 was a busy one for Royal Air Force Wittering and the A4 Force.

In March 2018, the Beast from the East poured deep snow onto Lincolnshire and the Station’s drivers rescued trapped healthcare and emergency service workers, making sure they were able to get into work.

RAF Wittering also made huge logistics contributions to RAF100 and hosted the Hawk jets that took part in the epic flypast over London.

The Stainforth Trophy is presented annually to the Station deemed to have contributed the most to the delivery of air power within the Royal Air Force. Photo: Cpl Phil Major (RAF)

The Cambridgeshire Station is home to the RAF’s specialist engineering and logistics squadrons that support UK air operations and exercises at home and abroad, collectively known as the A4 Force.

Units from Wittering are currently deployed to Estonia in support of the NATO Baltic air- policing mission.

Wittering’s spacious airfield welcomed many aircraft in 2018.

Heavy transport aircraft arrived for the first iterations of Exercise Swift Pirate and there were visits from military helicopters of almost every current type.

RAF100 helicopters visiting RAF Wittering for RAF 100 Flypast rehearsal

Pilots continued to be trained throughout the year and the trophy will be presented to RAF Wittering later this year.