A sell-out RAF concert raised more than £3,500 for local good causes.

The Rotary Club of Bourne organised the ‘Royal Air Force Swing Wing’ to take place at Bourne Corn Exchange.

The band performed a huge repertoire including music from Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and Count Basie.

Rotary president Judith Devereux said: “This was a great concert and more than £3,500 was raised, with half going to the Bourne British Legion.

“The annual ‘Run in the Woods’ has been our major fundraising event in the past but sadly the Forestry Commission no longer allows such events, hence our energies have gone into this Band concert.”