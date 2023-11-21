A Rutland reverend and former RAF serviceman has been recognised for his volunteering.

The Rutland Branch of the Royal British Legion has awarded the ‘Alan Moutray Award’ for 2023 to the Rev Brian McAvoy.

Given annually to a group or individual in recognition of their services to the Royal British Legion, the award was presented to the Rev McAvoy MBE by Royal British Legion chairman Adam Lowe.

The Rev McAvoy receives the award from Royal British Legion chairman Adam Lowe

The Alan Moutray award is named after the former Rutland branch secretary of the Royal British Legion, who was an enthusiastic volunteer supporting the appeal over many years.

The Rev McAvoy, who is retired from the RAF, stood down this year from the Rutland branch of the Royal British Legion following the conclusion of this years’ remembrance events weekend.