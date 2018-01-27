RAF Wittering holds training day at base

Have your say

Service personnel were put through their paces at a training weekend held at RAF Wittering earlier this month.

The 504 Squadron trains RAF suppliers, chefs and drivers to work with their full-time counterparts.

RAF Wittering training dat. Submitted

As part of the weekend, the squadron’s 53 reservists completed a punishing session of shuttle runs, sit-ups and press-ups in the main gym at the base.

There was also a chance for service personnel to take part in a simulation to demonstrate the logistics and supply issues of RAF suppliers.

Sue Sorrill, an RAF Reserve supplier, who helped set-up the simulation said: “We were trying to set up an environment that provides a simulation of the logistics andsupply issues RAF suppliers might expect on operations. Being on 504 Squadron is a complete change from my civilian career - it is stimulating, a real challenge and I love it.”

Trainees were also put through a bread baking master class in an effort to teach the recruits how carbohydrates are crucial part of a balanced and nutritious diet on operations.

And drivers rehearsed the vehicle checks for a military convoy.

For information on joining the RAF visit www.raf.mod.uk/organisation/reserves/504-county-of-nottingham.cfm