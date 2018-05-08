RAF Wittering parade in Stamford will exercise freedom of town

There will a RAF Wittering parade through Stamford on Saturday (May 12) to exercise the freedom of the town and commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

The freedom of Stamford was first granted to Royal Air Force Wittering on July 1 1961.

The parade will see troops from the base to march through the streets of the town with a band playing, bayonets fixed and flags flying,

Tony Keeling, who is the Station Commander at RAF Wittering, said: “Royal Air Force Wittering and Stamford have been neighbours for over a century. This historic town and its people have been tremendous friends to the station over the years. On Saturday we will commemorate not only the sacrifices made by the Royal Air Force over the last hundred years, but celebrate how Stamford continues to support and encourage RAF Wittering.”

“It is a privilege for us to exercise the freedom of Stamford and I’m honoured that the town council will be joining us. The townsfolk can look forward to a proper Royal Air Force parade with music and precision drill, it’s going to be an enjoyable and poignant occasion.”

The parade is a symbolic mark of trust, representing the good relations between a town or city and its nearby military units.

The parade will include around sixty personnel and will be accompanied by the band of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

At 10am, the parade will march onto Broad Street and halt at the Browne’s Hospital War Memorial where a salute will take place and the mayor of Stamford Tony Story will inspect the parade.