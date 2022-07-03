Support force drivers from RAF Wittering are keeping Typhoon jets fuelled in Romania.

RAF personnel from the 2MT Squadron have been deployed to Romania to join the long-standing NATO Air Policing mission for the Black Sea region - Operation Biloxi.

It’s a demanding mission for the team of six, with more than 250,000 litres of fuel pumped into Typhoon jets each week.

SAC Kirk from 2MT Sqn on refuelling duties. Photo: SAC Iwan Lewis

Corporal McLoughlin said: “We have a great team out here that has worked very well together, this has paid dividends during busy periods with limited down time.

"The guys can take satisfaction from the work they have been doing to support No 140 Expeditionary Air Wing and the NATO enhanced Air Policing mission.”

Formed at King’s College in Cambridge in 1940, 2MT’s first role was to ferry aircraft spares and ammunition between RAF stations during the Battle of Britain.

SAC Wardale of 2MT Squadron refuelling a jet. Photo: SAC Iwan Lewis

More than 80 years on and 2MT remains the RAF’s transport capability.

SAC Wardale said: “This is my second time on Op Biloxi. 2MT Squadron has been particularly busy out here this year which I have enjoyed.

"A highlight for me has been the opportunity to work in close cohesion with other NATO members.”

SAC Wardale of 2MT Squadron refuelling a jet. Photo: SAC Iwan Lewis

Members of MT at work on Op BILOXI in Romania. Photo: SAC Iwan Lewis

SAC Burns of 2MT Sqn checking the clarity of aviation fuel. Photo: SAC Iwan Lewis

Have you got a story? Email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.